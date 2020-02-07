advertisement

Rumors of a matrix restart have prevailed for years. While restarting seems to be our way to honor last year’s best-known films, for most fans the idea of ​​reinterpreting Neo was enough to lure them onto different social media platforms and their outrage at that Scream vacuum of online aggression.

However, the film does not restart. Yes, the legacy of The Matrix lives on with a fourth episode and now we have the first pictures and videos of the filming that is currently taking place in San Francisco. Just because the fans noticed quickly, we see a completely different Neo this time. Reeves, picking up the iconic role again, has a John Wick-like hairstyle and even wears cool clothes.

MatrixThe Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! – February 5th, 2020Thanks to @dougdalton IG Story🙏https: //t.co/uEEPFc7GWk#thematrix4 # matrix4 #KeanuReeves #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/PekHZotq7t

As for the fourth film, it wasn’t a smooth process. The story is full of rumors and speculation. The Hollywood reporter reported for the first time that Warner Bros. was in the early stages of developing a new version of the 1999 cyberpunk classic, with the potential interest in starring Michael B. Jordan. Their sources claimed that the Wachowski siblings, who had written and directed the original and its two sequels, were not involved in the restart, but that Avengers writer Zak Penn was working on a script.

Production designer Hugh Bateup (“The Shallows”, “The Matrix”) has joined the crew of The Wachowski’s new “MATRIX” film. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/QEjX1jOCQ0 pic.twitter.com/D5O9O18GTm

To fuel the fire, director Chad Stahelski told a press conference for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum that a matrix restart was indeed happening and the Wachowskis were on board.

Stahelski said: “I am very happy that the Wachowskis are not just building a matrix, but expanding what we all loved, and if it was anywhere near the level they had already reached, it wouldn’t take longer as a call to go, “Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy” and I would probably go and be hit by a car. ”

This was immediately followed by a statement from Stahelski’s representatives, in which they refused to allow Wachowskis to participate in such a project. It was a very confusing time when fans weren’t sure whether to be excited or angry.

Discussing Film reports in June indicated that production should begin in Chicago in early 2020, with Penn as the screenwriter and Michael B. Jordan as the star. Since then, however, the film’s landscape has changed dramatically.

According to most of the largest Hollywood news agencies, it is now assumed that in the fourth matrix, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will take their leading roles from the original trilogy instead.

Deadline also reported that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played in Aquaman Black Manta, will star. Rumor has it that Mateen will play a young Morpheus, originally portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the previous films.

It has also been reported that Jada Pinkett Smith will repeat her role as Niobe in the film. Fans will be familiar with the character that starred in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Niobe also had a starring role in PlayStation 2’s Enter the Matrix.

EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith in negotiations to return to franchise #TheMatrix https://t.co/rF68pQIG9Y

Neil Patrick-Harris is also expected to join the cast, but his role remains to be confirmed.

The film’s crew has also taken on a completely different look since rumors of pre-production surfaced earlier this year. Lana Wachowski, who was responsible for the original Matrix trilogy with her brother, will apparently direct the film. She will also write the script together with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

We can only hope that the restart will meet and exceed all expectations – and believe us, they are high. Keep up to date with how the story unfolds.

