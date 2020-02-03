advertisement

Concern over the outbreak of the deadly corona virus in China has caused two trade shows from American events to be postponed.

In an email received from FN, founder Hisham Muhareb announced that American Events had planned the NE Materials Show scheduled for February 5th and 6th in Boston and the NW Materials scheduled for February 12th and 13th in Portland, Oregon Show is going to attract dozens of attendees from China. The decision was made, according to the company, for fear of the spread of the coronavirus, which infected more than 17,300 people worldwide and killed at least 362 people.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with our friends and colleagues in China and elsewhere who are directly affected by the corona virus,” wrote Muhareb and his wife Kari. “We are committed to the security of our customers and partners. We apologize for any inconvenience and will update you as soon as we can reschedule these events. “

Industry leaders continue to monitor China closely following the outbreak that broke out last week into an internationally worrying public health emergency.

Although the Première Vision Sports Show will take place on February 12th and 13th, as planned, the team regrets not being able to accept any participants and partners from China: “Due to the recent decision by the US Department of Health, we feel very sorry that we cannot greet our Chinese friends for this issue. “

The event, which focuses on active clothing, was to take place in collaboration with The Materials Show, the biennial trade fair for high-performance shoes and the associated materials and components. With more than 500 exhibitors and 2,000 visitors a year, it is known that the fair attracts brands such as Nike, New Balance and Timberland.

“Despite the postponement of the NW Materials Show and after careful consideration, we have decided to continue our event – with a firm desire to support all of the human and financial investments that you have already made to promote your collections and promote your business development “Wrote the Première Vision team.

