advertisement

Who is the turtle Tonight at The Masked Singer, you have a better chance of getting to know him with more pointers – and yet another performance.

In the video below, you can hear the turtle belt that plays a powerful rendition of James Arthur’s “Say You Don’t Let Go”. It’s another reminder that this turtle has a history as a recording artist and has no problem getting up on stage and being vulnerable.

For more news on The Masked Singer in video form, Remember to read our thoughts on the premiere below! Remember after you have done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

advertisement

Plus, it’s probably another reminder that this turtle won’t go anywhere in the near future. From the group of five costumed singers that are currently performing, Lama and White Tiger feel like the obviously weak links. Otherwise we have some talented people in the kangaroo, miss monster and of course the turtle. At some point, three performers from this group make it into the top nine – which will be a great two-hour show as soon as we have all the other performers of this season behind us. The format is slightly different in season 3, and we agree with that for the time being. It keeps the feeling of discovery on the show a bit longer! That is one of the bigger problems we had in the first two seasons.

For Fox, one of the things to hope for is a certain dynamic of valuation. Do many people who watched the show after the Super Bowl stay here? We don’t usually see a lot of procrastination from the big game to the next new episode … but maybe something else will happen here.

So who could the turtle be? There are currently a variety of different options between Jesse McCartney, Adam Lambert and various members of New Kids on the Block.

Similar news – Be sure to get more The Masked Singer news!

What do you want to see in season 3 of The Masked Singer?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to be interested in other news in the series. (Photo: Fuchs.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuJRogUN-1I (/ embed)

#TurtleMask kills her tonight at 8 / 7c on the # TheMaskedSinger stage. 🤩

Any idea who he could be ?! pic.twitter.com/oPJGrY40ot

– The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 5, 2020

advertisement