The masked singer should return for a second series later this year, we learned.

The very first British series of The Masked Singer started in January and was a huge success with viewers.

The bizarre song show, based on a South Korean TV series, sees famous faces clash to deliver the best musical performance.

However, they do so while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes, and masquerading as interviews and on TV.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, a panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favorite performances while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Each week, at least one act is eliminated and reveals its true identity.

While the first series continues to be broadcast, a second is already planned by ITV.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It was a no-brainer to go on a second series. The series was a huge success. It makes the whole country talk. People like it or hate it but everyone seems to have an opinion on this. “

The insider added: “After a few high-level meetings, everything was agreed and now a second series is definitely underway. Everyone at ITV is delighted that The Masked Singer is coming back.”

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Joel, Davina, Rita, Jonathan and Ken will all be back.

For now, the current series of The Masked Singer continues on Saturday evening on ITV.

So far, seven of the celebrities have left the competition and have revealed their identities.

Last weekend, Duck was unveiled as a singer, songwriter Skin by singer of the rock group Skunk Anansie and Unicorn unmasked as a singer Super star Jake Sears of the Scissor Sisters group.

The week before, Daisy had left the competition when she turned out to be singer-songwriter and conductor Kelis.

In a previous episode, former English footballer Teddy Sheringham was revealed as Tree, while the week before, Chameleon’s identity was revealed as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

The first episode saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while episode 2 featured Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.

