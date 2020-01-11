advertisement

The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV this evening with its latest episode.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising song performance that asks – who is behind the mask?

A mix of celebrities face off – dressed from head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage, their voices are disguised in interviews – it’s television’s best kept secret.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer features panelists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

As each celebrity sings, Super star The panel, as well as the studio audience, must guess who is behind the mask as the famous singers try to chase them out of the scent.

At the end of the show, the real identity of the last celebrity is revealed when she is unmasked on stage.

This weekend, five celebrities will perform.

They include Queen Bee, who revealed last week that all of her friends were the “pack joker,” and Duck, who, we know, was a long distance runner.

The avowed workaholic is also back to play with Unicorn again – who gave a clue to their identity last week that they flew on a private plane as a child.

Finally, there is Chameleon, who teased last week that they are used to 70s technology and once supplied the voice of a cartoon character for children.

Find out which of the five revealed their identity this evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

Last week’s first episode (Saturday January 4) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while Episode 2 (Sunday January 5) starred Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.

