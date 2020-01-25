advertisement

The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV this weekend with its fourth episode.

The Masked Singer is the wacky new singing show that asks – who is behind the mask?

A line of familiar faces compete to offer the best musical performance, while being dressed from head to toe in elaborate costumes with their identities hidden on and off stage and their voices disguised in the interviews.

Joel Dommett welcomes The Masked Singer with Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – for this week only, Donny Osmond – constituting a panel of super-stars.

As each famous candidate sings, the panel and the studio audience have to guess who is behind the mask as the famous singers try to get them out of the scent.

At the end of the show, the true identity of one more celebrity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

This weekend, the eight remaining celebrities will play together for the first time.

These are the duck, the daisy, the octopus, the hedgehog, the monster, the fox, the unicorn and the queen bee.

It will be each of the third performances of the act, while they will sing once more in order to keep their mask.

But after the studio audience votes for their favorite and two others face the playoff match, one will be eliminated and will have to reveal who they really are.

Find out which of the eight revealed their identity tonight at 7 p.m. on ITV.

So far, four celebrities have been eliminated and their identities have been revealed.

Last week’s episode (January 18) saw former English footballer Teddy Sheringham leave the competition as it was revealed that he was Tree.

The week before (January 11), Chameleon’s identity was revealed as Justin Hawkins of The Darkness.

The first episode (Saturday January 4) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while Episode 2 (Sunday January 5) starred Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.

