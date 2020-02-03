advertisement

Fox’s premiere of the third season of “The Masked Singer” reached 23.7 million viewers on Sunday, immediately after the Super Bowl LIV.

Last year, CBS launched Super Bowl LIII “The World’s Best”. The series of competitions moderated by James Corden attracted 22.22 million viewers. This is an 18% decrease from last year (“This Is Us”) at NBC.

On Sunday, the Super Bowl LIV reached a total of 102 million viewers. Every year, the big game offers (by far) the biggest lead in all television. Here is our summary of the big game. Another (late) comeback win by the Kansas City Chiefs stuck to the eyes.

Last night, rapper Lil Wayne was the first celebrity to be booted from Fox’s Oddball singing competition. He was exposed as the robot. The presenter’s new album, “Funeral”, was released on Friday.

Jamie Foxx, moderator of Beat Shazam, was a guest judge at the premiere of season three.

The third season of the “Masked Singer” candidates includes llama, banana, miss monster, frog, mouse, robot, kangaroo, white tiger, turtle, astronaut, swan, kitty, bear, elephant, rhino, T-Rex, night angel and taco , Among these 18 participants, they collected “a total of 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and a title in the Guinness Book of Records”. according to Fox.

According to Fox, the format will change slightly in season three. “The participants will be divided into three groups of six – groups A, B and C. Group A will start the first three episodes when they slide from 6 to 3 singers,” says a statement from the studio. “Then we meet Group B from 6 to 3 and then Group C. The last 9 participants from these three groups will then come together and fight for the golden mask trophy for the rest of the season. As always, a celebrity is exposed in every episode, including the premiere. “

A new episode of “The Masked Singer” will air on Fox on Wednesday at 8 / 7c. This is the regular night and time of the show for the rest of the season.

