(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Masked Singer” from Wednesday.)

The first season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was won by rapper T-Pain, who surprised the audience when he was exposed as “The Monster” at the end of the first finale of the singing competition. Before the start of season three of the show, fans found that a female version of the costume was being made for a new candidate – which was eliminated tonight and turned out to be Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan.

And while the show strongly promoted a connection between Monster and Miss Monster before it was booted, Khan (real name Yvette Marie Stevens) told TheWrap that T-Pain actually had nothing to do with her costume selection.

“Well, they gave me a choice of two monsters and I chose what I thought was the cutest, I think. It appealed to children, so I liked it, ”she said, adding,“ There was no connection to me and monsters. The only connection for me is that (the costume) looked childish and whimsical. “

In fact, if she could go back and do it again, Khan says she wouldn’t be Miss Monster at all. “I would have changed the costume,” said the singer from “I Feel for You”. “When I got there, it was very heavy and very hot and very uncomfortable.”

Apart from the complaints in the dressing room, Khan told us that she enjoyed her experience as a “Masked Singer” and what she offered.

“It’s about doing things differently,” she said. “I thought that was smart and when I said it for the first time I thought, ‘What a good idea, they couldn’t guess who it was. ‘The other part was that everyone could do it, from baseball players to soccer players to whatever. I thought that was smart. “

Before Khan was eliminated, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke managed to correctly guess their identity from their iconic voice – which they thought would have been too difficult to disguise.

“In the end, I didn’t cover up my voice, I just sang the songs because I said it was too much work for me to do,” she said. “And I just wanted to make it clear and pure. In the end I decided that and I did it. “

“The Masked Singer” airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 / 7c.

