The Masked Singer UK is back on Saturday night on ITV with its penultimate episode.

The Masked Singer is the bizarre but addictive new singing show that asked – who’s behind the mask?

A series of familiar faces compete for the best musical performance, while keeping their true identities hidden behind masks and elaborate costumes on and off stage.

Hosted by Joel Dommett this week Super star panel with regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – back after two weeks away – Ken Jeong.22

This week, all the other celebrity contestants will perform another new song.

Once again, the panel and the audience of the studio will guess who is behind the mask while the famous singers raise some clues.

Those who remain in the competition are Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox and Queen Bee.

Saturday’s show is another double elimination, the eighth and ninth masked singers being eliminated and their faces revealed.

They will leave only three masked singers in the final of next weekend where the first champion of The Masked Singer UK will be revealed.

Find out which two have their identities revealed tonight at 7 p.m. on ITV.

So far, seven celebrities have been eliminated and their identities have been revealed.

Last week’s episode (February 1), a double elimination saw Duck unveiled as a singer, songwriter Skin singer of the rock group Skunk Anansie and Unicorn unmasked as the singing superstar Jake Sears of the group Scissor Sisters.

The week before (January 25), Daisy had left the competition and had revealed his identity as American singer-songwriter Kelis while in Week 3 (January 18), the former English footballer Teddy Sheringham had left the competition because it had been revealed that he was Tree.

In week 2 (January 11), the identity of Chameleon was revealed as Justin Hawkins of The Darkness.

In the first week, a two-episode special show saw actress Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly and politician Alan Johnson unmasked as Pharoah.

