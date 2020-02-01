advertisement

The Masked Singer UK is back on Saturday night on ITV with a brand new episode.

The Masked Singer is the new surrealist song show that asked – who’s behind the mask?

A series of celebrities compete for the best musical performance, while keeping their identity hidden behind masks and elaborate costumes on and off stage.

Hosted by Joel Dommett this week Super star panel with regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – for this week only – Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The mother-daughter duo sit down to Ken Jeong who was forced to miss the shooting of the episode due to a scheduling conflict.

This week, all the other celebrity contestants will perform a brand new song.

The panel and the audience of the studio will have to guess who is behind the mask as the famous singers try to reject them.

Those who remain in the competition are Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Saturday’s show is a double elimination, the six and seventh masked singers being eliminated and their faces revealed.

Find out which of the eight revealed their identity tonight at 7 p.m. on ITV.

So far, five celebrities have been eliminated and their identities have been revealed.

Last week’s episode (January 25) was Daisy who left the competition and revealed her identity as an American singer-songwriter Kelis.

The previous week (January 18), former English footballer Teddy Sheringham left the competition as it was revealed that he was Tree.

In week 2 (January 11), the identity of Chameleon was revealed as Justin Hawkins of The Darkness.

The first episode (Saturday January 4) saw Patsy Palmer unveiled as Butterfly while Episode 2 (Sunday January 5) starred Alan Johnson as Pharoah leaving the competition.

