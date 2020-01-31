advertisement

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne join The Masked Singer’s ITV panel this weekend.

The pair replaces the regular series Ken Jeong as guest judges as the competition enters its fifth week.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday evening on ITV at 7 p.m.

Kelly and Sharon will join Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on the super star panel, trying to guess the identity of the celebrities.

Kelly is no stranger to the show, taking part in season 2 of the American version as Ladybug.

Currently, seven mystery celebrities remain on the competition who see familiar faces compete to offer the best musical performance while keeping their identity hidden.

Those who remain on the first series of the British show are Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Saturday evening will see a double elimination because TWO singers will have their real identity unmasked.

The celebrities will each perform again for the panel and a studio audience who will rank the performances with those who will get the fewest votes removing their masks.

So far, five celebrities have left the competition and have revealed their identities.

Last Saturday (January 25), the American singer-songwriter Kelis was unveiled under the name of Daisy while the previous week (January 18), the football legend Teddy Sheringham had been revealed under the name of Tree.

In episode 3 (January 11), Justin Hawkins left the competition as a chameleon.

In episode 2 of Sunday January 5, Alan Johnson left the competition as Pharoah.

And in the first episode of Saturday January 4, Patsy Palmer was eliminated as Butterfly.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

