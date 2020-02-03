advertisement

Jessica Yaniv is no stranger to violating other people’s rights, but the scene outside the Surrey Courts was shocking after Yaniv was caught on camera violently attacking Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.

Leaving the courtroom after appearing on banned weapons charges, Bexte is recording from a distance that appears to be over fifteen feet. He asks Yaniv if the trans activist will plead guilty, but is stopped shortly after Yaniv quickly approaches him and starts beating him with an outstretched arm.

Yaniv is heard shouting, “Go! Go!” At the reporter, and despite Bexte’s quick pull, Yaniv continues to follow, appearing to snatch the reporter’s microphone. It seemed to club Bexte violently over his head, Bexte is heard groaning in pain and Yaniv stopping the attack.

When the camera rolls back, Yaniv continues to chase Bexte, demanding to “get away from me!”

In the tweet attached to the video, Bexte says that Yaniv “hit me in the head” and that he “(needed) an Advil”.

J. Yaniv just hit me in the back of the head. He just spoke to the police. Fortunately there are two security cameras that are directly in the courtroom. I need a counselor. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Brexite 🇬🇧 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

Rapper Rebel Media noted that there are numerous security cameras that may have captured the altercation and that he had spoken to the police.

“After Yaniv’s court appearance in the Surrey courtroom, I approached him outside – where the shooting was allowed. I had a question. I wanted to know if he would be found guilty or not. Within seconds, Yaniv charged me and I punched the back of my head as he held me down. Police have no desire to charge him before, and so I’m talking to the legal council to figure out my options to ensure this threat sees justice, “Bexte told the Post Millennial.

Bexte had been banned from reporting inside the courtroom where Yaniv had appeared, with the capitol court police responding to Yaniv’s requests to detain him. Previously, Yaniv had also successfully demanded that citizen journalist Donald Smith not be banned from entering the courtroom.

Earlier in the evening, Yaniv confronted Amy Eileen Hamm of The Post Millennial, falsely accusing her of taking pictures of Yaniv in the women’s restroom. Police searched Hammi’s phone at Yaniv’s request, finding none of the required photos.

