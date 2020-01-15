advertisement

Nielsen released ratings for the third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Tuesday, announcing that an average of 3.2 million viewers had adjusted to the new episodes within the first seven days of their release.

That number has increased by 60% over season two, which saw an average of 2.0 million viewers per minute for the first seven days.

Regarding the premiere on the first day, the premiere of the third season was seen by 2.1 million viewers. That’s more than twice the number of viewers who watched the first episode of season 2 on the day of its premiere. Throughout the third season, an average of 606,000 viewers watched on Premiere Day, which also corresponds to the previous season.

advertisement

Also read: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ renewed for season 4 on Amazon

According to Nielsen, the number of viewers for the first episode of “Maisel” is the best of all Amazon originals on the day of publication. Compared to Ms. Maisel’s average audience of 2.1 million minutes, the first episode of “Jack Ryan”, season 2, reached around 2.06 million viewers on November 11th.

In the weeks since season three premiered, Maisel has also received a number of awards, including a couple of Golden Globe nominations, as well as recognition from critic groups and Hollywood guilds. The show was also officially recorded for a fourth season last month.

Amazon is known not to publish reviews for its original series, but Nielsen has been measuring viewership for content streaming for several years. The numbers represent the average of the number of US viewers per minute over the entire duration of the episode. Nielsen only takes into account set-top box ads. Mobile phone, tablet and laptop views are not included in the metric.

Also read: Rachel Brosnahan talks about perfecting her stand-up game as’ Mrs. Maisel ‘:’ We learn together ‘

The full breakdown of season 3 ratings for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is below.

advertisement