By Christina Carrega

ABC News – An African American has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Marriott and other parties for allegedly signing a “no party” policy to check in to her room.

According to Felicia Gonzales, she had booked five nights at the Residence Inn by Marriott franchise in Portland, Oregon, and was due to check in on January 25, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Gonzalez, a member of Marriott, said that “she was surprised when the front desk clerk asked to sign a two-page” NO PARTY “policy form to check into her room.”

“Ms. Gonzales had no problem or noise complaint at any other Marriott hotel she’d ever stayed in, but she signed the form so she could enter her room and continue her journey,” the December 30th said Lawsuit filed. 2019, at Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The ABC News guidelines are as follows: “They should ensure the comfort of the guests and hopefully inform each guest that it is important to the hotel to make their stay as pleasant and peaceful as possible – and not to arouse suspicion on average ‘Guest. “

“No hotel wants to have parties in it and we don’t want this kind of business to take place,” the directive said.

The 51-year-old former Portland resident signed the document, but since she “didn’t feel right,” she decided to return to the front desk, where the complaint alleged that she was doing a “multiple Caucasian” check-in without signing the additional paperwork.

While Gonzales’ observations did not see hotel employees asking people to sign the policy, lawyer Greg Kafoury told ABC News on Thursday.

While Gonzales has not made a formal complaint to Marriott or the hotel franchise, there is a one-year limitation period for filing a racial discrimination lawsuit, Kafoury said.

“It is up to Marriott to explain why our African American customer was treated differently from other guests, and Marriott should provide all relevant information, including the instructions given to hotels to implement the policy,” said a statement from Law firm Kafoury & McDougal.

The lawsuit, which names several defendants, including Multnomah Street general manager Lee Luetjen, will receive $ 300,000 in non-economic damages for Gonzales’ “embarrassment, frustration, anger, humiliation, feeling of increased vulnerability and the feeling of racist stigmatization “. The Gonzales lawsuit also mentions a “$ 1,000,000” intent to amend claims “.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” said a spokesman for Marriott. “While this hotel is a franchise and operated by a third-party management company, Marriott strives to create an environment where everyone feels welcome.”

The Marriott spokesman asked management at the location in question about the “No Party” policy.

The management company InnVentures, mentioned in the Gonzales lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Luetjen did not immediately respond to an ABC News request on Thursday.

