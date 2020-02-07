advertisement

British television presenter Phillip Schofield has shown that he is gay when he pays tribute to his almost 27-year-old wife.

“I’m gay,” said Schofield, one of the biggest ITV stars, in a post on Instagram. “This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home.”

Schofield, who hosts the long-time, popular daily show This Morning, later told ITV: “This decision is crucial for me and for my head. Every person I tell becomes a little easier and a little easier.”

advertisement

The 57-year-old Schofield said he could not sleep and went through “very dark moments”.

He expressed grief over the pain and confusion he had inflicted on his family, including his wife Steph and two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“Steph was incredible – I love her so much,” said Schofield. “My girls were amazing.

“Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today.

“Only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.”

Schofield, who is in New Zealand on the Shazam! Music program, became a household name in Britain through the presentation of the BBC children’s show From the Broom Cupboard next to a hand puppet named Gordon the Gopher.

He also played Joseph in the London stage show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which he took over from the Australian singer Jason Donovan.

“This morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to face their truth. Now it’s my turn to share mine,” he said.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.”

Originally released as a Married UK TV presenter, she appears gay

advertisement