advertisement

A Wuhan satellite map shows how the coronavirus could easily spread from a live animal market to the rest of China.

Since its discovery in late 2019, the coronavirus has infected over 2,000 people and killed at least 80 people.

The Huanan Market, where the virus first jumped from animal to animal, is in the heart of Wuhan City.

advertisement

Hankou Railway Station, a large railway station that connects the city with the rest of China, is only one kilometer away.

Just yesterday, China’s health minister confirmed that it is possible for people to spread the virus before they have symptoms. This means that people who are infected in the market could easily spread it through the busy traffic hub and across the country without realizing that they are infected.

Wuhan is just one city among several densely populated areas along the Yangtze River. Most identified cases of coronavirus are in this area.

Wuhan City is home to more than nine million people – more than a third of Australia’s total population. The city is still closed, and Beijing recently issued an order to ban all international group travel.

So far, there have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia. A fifth case is expected to be confirmed today. In China, the death toll has risen to 80, with more than 2,300 cases confirmed, according to the government.

RELATED: The death toll from viruses suddenly increases

RELATED: Signs of Killer Viruses to Watch Out For

RELATED: How To Avoid Corona Virus

RELATED: Another case of coronavirus is expected

All transmission routes of the virus are unclear, but China’s Minister of Health, Ma Xiaowei, announced that the incubation period for the virus could range from one to 14 days and the virus was infectious during the incubation, which means that it can be spread, before anyone has symptoms.

“According to recent clinical information, the virus’ ability to spread appears to be increasing,” said Mr. Ma to a press conference on the second day of the New Year holiday.

The containment efforts, which previously included transport and travel restrictions and the cancellation of major events, would be intensified, said Mr. Ma.

The coronavirus, which can spread during the incubation period, differs from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

SARS was a corona virus that originated in China and killed almost 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

The lead doctor, who treats two patients infected with the Conoravirus at the Paris hospital, believes the virus is less deadly than SARS.

“This disease is much less serious – and we do not say this on the basis of two patients, but in conversation with our international colleagues – than SARS, for example,” said Dr. Yazdan Yazdanpaneh opposite AP.

The mortality rate for the viral disease found in China last month is estimated to be less than 5 percent, while it was twice as high for SARS, he said.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or whether it is as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

Those who were killed by the virus were mostly middle-aged people or the elderly, who sometimes suffered from other conditions that weaken their ability to defend themselves.

Investigators closely monitored whether the virus was mutating, but so far found “no obvious signs” of it, Gao Fu head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control told reporters.

This could facilitate the development of vaccines against the virus, which the center is already working on.

Xinhua quoted central officer Xu Wenbo as saying that they had isolated the virus and identified the seed strain.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the virus.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu-like symptoms such as cough and fever and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

According to two separate scientific analyzes of the epidemic, each person infected with coronavirus, on average, passes the disease on to two to three other people at the current transmission rates.

Whether the outbreak will continue to spread at this rate will depend on the effectiveness of the control measures, said the scientists who conducted the studies.

But to contain the epidemic and prevent infections, control measures would have to stop the transmission in at least 60 percent of the cases.

Worldwide, more than 2,000 people are infected – the vast majority in China.

“It is currently unclear whether this outbreak in China can be contained,” said Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease specialist at Imperial College London, who co-led one of the studies.

Prof. Ferguson’s team assumes that by January 18, 4000 people in Wuhan were already infected and an average of two or three more were infected.

A second study by researchers at Lancaster University in the UK also calculated the infection rate of an average of 2.5 new people who were infected by each person who was already infected.

“If the epidemic in Wuhan continues unabated, we will assume that it will be significantly larger by February 4,” the scientists wrote.

They estimated that in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the December outbreak began, 190,000 cases of infection will be recorded by February 4, and that “infections in other Chinese cities and imports to other countries will be more common” ,

Raina MacIntyre, director of the biosafety research program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, said on Saturday that it was extremely worrying that the infection had been widespread in the past few days.

“The more the infection spreads to other parts of China, the greater the risk of global spread,” said Prof. MacIntyre.

Australia, a popular travel destination for Chinese visitors, confirmed the first four cases of the virus among Chinese travelers who were all in Wuhan.

“We need more data on risk factors, transmission, incubation time and epidemiology so that we can understand which control measures are best,” said Prof. MacIntyre.

– With wires

,

advertisement