In the past month, ten or twenty times a day, I’m going to receive a little alert on my phone from Instagram, telling me that I was mentioned in someone’s story. In the three and a half years since Instagram introduced the Stories feature – a vehicle for candid snapshots and nonsensical memes, all of which are automatically deleted after twenty-four hours – I have come to love it with surprising intensity. All social media is performance, but the performance that occurs in Instagram Stories is in situ, it’s a whisper, it’s the truth of social media: the room is messy, the face is stained, the line d The horizon is not perfectly horizontal. Instagram’s main stream is full of images so smooth that they cannot be distinguished from advertisements, but the text and image tools in Stories are (apparently by design) polyhedral and inelegant. It is the perfect medium for recording the tasteless worlds of everyday life, that is to say, it is the perfect medium for recording what you eat at dinner. This is why, for the most part, I continue to be tagged in the stories of others: they make Roberto.

Roberto is a soup. He (he?) Was born in winter six or seven years ago, when I cooked up a quick dinner by sautéing onion and garlic with a few links of spicy Italian sausage, throwing in a can of white beans and a can of crushed tomatoes, adding a few cups of chicken broth and stirring a handful of torn kale. The result was good, but not quite enough, so came in a burst of grated Parmesan cheese, for a tasty depth, and a shower of lemon juice, to give a tangy and shimmering touch. Almost nothing individual about it was original – beans and vegetables have been the dinner thing since beans and greens started – and yet gestalt was something, something unexpected. It was plentiful, but not heavy; it was hot, but not soporific. The next night, we did it again. And then again and again, and after a few weeks of eating almost without stopping, my husband said wisely: “This soup needs a name.” With wisdom far beyond my ken, he added that the name of the soup was Roberto. And it was so.

A few years after that, in 2016, I wrote about Roberto in a personal email newsletter that I started, when everyone started personal email newsletters. The subject of the email was not Roberto himself but rather the concept of recipe writing: I had written the recipe in a somewhat unconventional, conversational and degressive and too detailed, a voice intended to anticipate any incoming question about substitutions or techniques from my husband, who was as much a fan of making Roberto as he was of eating it, but who was (at the time) much less comfortable in the kitchen than I was. This email was sent to a few hundred subscribers, a small handful of which was moved to make Roberto and loved him as I did, which was validating. The time passed. I sent my newsletter less and less, until I stop sending updates, as is the inevitable fate of all newsletters, even if the online archives have endured.

Then, this winter, Roberto exploded. I still don’t know why. Maybe we all chronicle our dinner more than before, or maybe winter this year requires more beans and kale than other winters, or maybe fickle gods of virality have decided that, Hey, right now, we’re all going to be really into this three-year soup recipe with an idiotic name, buried in a newsletter archive. The end result, no matter where we got here, is that people tell me every day that they made my soup and that they really like it. They mainly tell me on Instagram Stories, which allows me to easily take their photos of Roberto and share them with my own audience: a daily folio of Roberto incarnations around the world, points of light of a wide and large- a soup preparation collective whose individual expressions of happiness fill me, strangely and wonderfully, with pure and unknown happiness.

Instagram etiquette doesn’t require me to share other people’s Robertos, but it’s the right thing to do. The Instagram story of writer Julia Turshen is filled with redistributions of people who make the Happy Wife, Happy Life Chocolate Cake from her cookbook “Small Victories”; The author of “Salt Fat Acid Heat” and Netflix star, Samin Nosrat, uses his to amplify home cooks who give him an airy Ligurian focaccia and a chicken with tanned buttermilk; the entire month of December was filled with Los Angeles Times food columnist Ben Mims sharing homemade interpretations of his wonderful holiday cookies.

As far as I know, the patient zero for this style of sharing is the phenomenon of the cookbook Alison Roman, who for years has regularly abandoned fan carousels that make her shortbread cookies with chocolate chips, her nut stew coconut and turmeric, citrus fruits. tiled salmon fillet, roasted chicken with olives. The overall effect of these messages is of unexpected depth; it gives rise to a sort of warm, harsh feeling of being part of something that makes me wonder if I may not have had enough sleep last night – a feeling of synchronicity, of emotional connection. Internet experts and food media leaders spend a great deal of time discussing the idea of ​​”community”, which almost always ends up not really meaning “community”, but rather sections of commentaries that are vituperative or same old dinners with existing friends (or, sometimes, both). But in these themes and variations, the story explodes – the visual proof of dozens of people’s spontaneous actions, their joy in creation and their pleasure in consumption – the sense of community is almost physically tangible. Watching the culinary endeavors of such a large number of people in real time seems like a real human connection.

Earlier this week, I called Roman to check my memory that the phenomenon originated from her. “It’s a little weird and arrogant to say” I came up with this “, but I think I came up with this!”, She said with a laugh. In late 2017, soon after Roman’s first cookbook “Dining In” was published, his chocolate chip shortbread cookies appeared as a recipe for success. Roman is a true Instagram star, with some 344,000 followers, and when his notifications exploded with people who tagged him in their cookie-making efforts, they rolled by the hundreds and thousands. She started taking screenshots of people’s messages and stories and collecting them in a folder on her phone, and every few days posting a set of other people’s success stories for her own account: a montage fast from twenty or thirty home cooks from all over the world, all making the same of his surprisingly photogenic recipes. “I wanted to encourage everyone,” said Roman. “And then it became this really cute online cooking club. People like to feel involved; they like to be seen; they like to be encouraged. They say, “Oh! It could be me!” »

The effect, I can confirm it personally, is exactly that. During those few months after the publication of “Dining In”, each time I opened Instagram and checked Roman’s account, I was struck by images of cookie after cookie after cookie: some were beautiful, others wobbly; some were lovingly bathed in the sun, others were suddenly broken in the yellowish glow of an oven. All were covered with messages of Roman joy and encouragement, and among the names of the original dedicated posters, I saw friends, enemies, celebrities, strangers. The feeling grew in me in a subtle, regular way, over the weeks, a slow intoxication which ended in bodily certainty: of course, I was going to make the cookies. And I was going to tag Roman on a photo of them on Instagram. And she was going to share my post, my triumph of cookies, one more star in the constellation of cookie triumphs. I did, and she did, and, by God, it was great. It’s exciting to be seen, lifted and exhibited – it’s proof that you were there, that you were part of something. It’s a fifteen-second turn in the spotlight, like watching the Jumbotron and seeing yourself on the Kiss Cam.

Redistributed messages spawn more messages to redistribute, and the circles widen until they eventually collapse – or we move on to another recipe. It’s tempting to call these Instagram feedback loops viral, but the phrase doesn’t quite match. “I dispute the term” viral recipe, “Roman told me. She pointed out that most of the things labeled “viral recipes” are actually just viral videos that contain food, and that generally the food they represent fascinates only by their monstrosity: fifteen types of meat stacked on a flickering sandwich, or a pizza made of fried chicken which is then fried in an embossed taco and dipped in a bucket of ranch dressing draped in edible gold. These recipes are not intended to be made by a normal person at home, much less actually consumed.

In these surprisingly charming Instagram bursts, on the other hand, the food is calm and on a human scale. The photographs of the Roman cookies or the Turshen cake or of my Roberto soup are only shortcuts for the whole process of making the recipe, around the hour (or, in the case of Nosrat’s focaccia, sixteen hours) who goes into the assembly of the ingredients, following the steps, wait, watch, hope and finally eat. And it’s not just a stupid replication: as with any act of creation, the end result reflects a piece of the one who created it. I marvel as the influx of photos of Roberto circulates around me, the ingenuity and flexibility of people: spinach instead of kale, addition of tortellini, use of old beans, exchange of vegetarian sausage for pork or turkey, poaching an egg in the pot, adding anchovy dough, treating it like a pasta sauce. The recipe is no longer mine; Roberto took his own life and it’s exciting. “To spend your own money and time, to actually do it – it’s so different than just sharing or loving,” said Roman. “It’s something on an entirely different level.” It is perhaps the highest thing a person can hope for: I liked something, I shared it, and now I can watch other people like it too.

Roberto, the soup

For 2 people

ingredients

Olive oil

1 onion the size of a baseball, if you have one

2 to 4 garlic cloves (enough garlic to roughly compensate for the size of your thumb)

Salt

1 lb hot Italian sausage or a well seasoned vegetarian sausage

1 28 oz canned tomatoes (diced, crushed or whole)

1 14 oz can of beans of any type (kidney, large Nordic, garbanzo, etc.) or a similar amount of cooked dry beans

4 cups of broth of any kind, or a mixture of 1 cup of dry red or white wine and 3 cups of water

1 bunch of kale or any other green

Freshly ground black pepper

Hard and salty cheese, such as parmesan or pecorino

A lemon

Parsley, if you have it

instructions

1. Gather all your ingredients and take out a large pot with a lid and a wooden spoon. If your sausage is in an envelope, remove it from the envelope, so it’s like a mince pie with seasonings, which is mostly all that the sausage is. If you are using vegetarian sausages or sausages without casings, cut them into small pieces. Peel the onion and chop it into small pieces. Peel the garlic and finely chop it.

2. Put the olive oil and onions in the pot and put them on medium heat. Add a pinch of salt (a pinch is about a quarter of a teaspoon) and stir. Slowly cook the onions until they start to become soft and translucent – this usually takes about 4 minutes, but sometimes it takes up to 7. Add the garlic and stir until you get a smell nostalgic garlic and onion, about 1 minute. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the sausage to the pan. Stir, using your spoon to break the sausage into pieces that could comfortably fit on a spoon. It is better to overcook the sausage than too little. For the best flavor, you want the pieces to start browning on the outside: they should have speckled spots, like a leopard or a cute dog. It will take up to 10 minutes. Be patient. You don’t need to stir constantly – check it every few minutes.

3. While the sausage is cooking, open the can of tomatoes, open and drain the can of beans. Prepare your broth, or if you use water with wine, prepare it. Scrape the kale and cut into pieces smaller than the spoon.

4. When the sausage starts to brown and looks delicious, pour the tomatoes (including all the liquid), the beans (it’s ok if there is a little liquid left in the box and you add too) and stock, and increase the heat to high to simmer everything. (If you used whole canned tomatoes, use your wooden spoon to break them into smaller pieces by crushing them violently against the side of the pot. You cannot crush the excess tomatoes.)

5. Once the soup is simmered, add the kale. The pot will look extremely full, but don’t worry, the kale will collapse like an empty wedding dress as soon as you start to stir it, which you should do. Once all the green vegetables are in the pan, put the lid on, reduce the heat to medium-low and let it simmer for about 5 minutes, or more if you want or if you have other things going on. Use this time to grate some of the cheese in a bowl, which you can reuse later to eat soup. You don’t need a lot of cheese – maybe a quarter cup, but it’s up to you.

6. Remove the lid from the pan and add the green vegetables to the soup. Taste the soup (use the wooden spoon; you’re less likely to burn your mouth) and think about how much salt and black pepper you think you will need. Then add half the salt you want and twice as much pepper. Add a little more pepper. Pour the grated cheese and stir. Taste it again and see if you need more salt. (The secret is that cheese contains salt.)

7. Pour the soup, which is very hot, into individual bowls. Take time for it to cool by cutting a lemon into wedges and squeezing a wedge of juice into each bowl. If lemon seeds fall into the bowls, gently remove them. Don’t drop the spent quarters into the bowls as if they were glasses of iced tea. If you have extra cheese, you can sprinkle it on top, and if you have parsley and want to chop parsley and put it on it will be fine, but it’s also great without it.

.

