“The Mandalorian” had its ups and downs, but the season finale ends with an exciting premise for season two.

The season finale of “The Mandalorian” maintains the momentum of last week’s great episode and offers an action-packed experience that leads to one of the best episodes of the series. There is heroism, willingness to make sacrifices, humor, exciting nods to important franchise elements and tempting allusions to where the Disney + Show in season 2 could lead. It was the ideal way to end the season and find an adventure that Star Wars fans of all kinds should love easily.

All of this is all well and good, but for all the memorable scenes – the kid, AKA Baby Yoda, who uses the power to distract a flamethrower, sacrifices the assassin IG-88 (Taika Waititi) to wipe out a platoon of assault troops. The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) finally gets a jetpack and reveals his face and his name – it is the last moments of the season in which Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) cuts his way out of his TIE Fighter with the Darksaber in hand “Star Wars “Flame in flames.

Season 1 of “The Mandalorian” got crowded with references to the great “Star Wars” myth. Some of them were genuinely endearing, others thought, but the revelation that Moff Gideon owns the Darksaber, a unique archaic lightsaber with a black blade that originally belonged to the first Mandalorian Jedi, is stuck in the former camp. The Darksaber is a fan-preferred weapon that comes from Dave Filoni’s executive producer “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. The deep attachment of the weapon to the Mandalorian culture makes its surprising live action an absolute delight for long-time fans.

For the Star Wars fans who recognize the Darksaber, there was no better surprise to end the season. Even if you don’t know about the Darksaber’s lore, it’s still exciting to see Esposito strolling out of a wreck with an edgy lightsaber with a black blade in hand. Is Moff Gideon Force sensitive? How did he get the Darksaber? What exactly does he want with Baby Yoda?

“The Mandalorian” doesn’t answer any of these questions yet, but these questions are sure to spark wild speculation as to where Season 2 could lead. What matters is that “Chapter 8: Redemption” doesn’t feel deficient. It is a content finale that closes the first few arches in the series and offers many of its own emotional rewards.

The episode has a fairly simple premise, but the messy plot is exciting. There are many little surprises, so this is never really a problem. For unknown reasons, Moff Gideon wants Baby Yoda and has a small army of assault troops to support him. It is up to the Mandalorians, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and IG-88 to save Baby Yoda and escape the Imperials. The season finale, which achieves a series record of 46 minutes, uses its long running time.

Each character has their time in the spotlight (Baby Yoda’s waving and squeaking are particularly adorable in this game), but IG-88 is easily the breakout character of the season finale. At the beginning of the episode, he saves Baby Yoda from imperial scouts – whose pragmatic conversation about her psychopathic boss is justifiably funny. He then sails into the city to find the other protagonists who are hiding and triggering one of the most hectic firefights of the season. His deadly movements are exciting to watch, and his Stormtrooper drives past and his ultimately heroic victim are among the highlights of the episode.

Aside from the Darksaber shocker, it’s a bit disappointing that Moff Gideon’s dialogue is largely due to exposure dumping and talking about how cool his big laser minigun thing is. Still, his disposable Stormtrooper army is the fodder for some visually stunning shootings that commemorate the best cartoon-style action shows on Saturday morning. It’s like an expensive live action adaptation of a Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels episode, and it’s hard to ask for more than that.

The fights of the episode are varied and take place in an open city, a narrow canal and even in the sky when the Mandalorian jets join a TIE fighter in the season’s ridiculously entertaining final action sequence. Most battles have a new twist to keep things fresh, such as a flamethrower-swinging stormtrooper or the evil Mandalorian armor (Emily Swallow) from previous episodes, which completely disassembles a group of stormtroopers in a shockingly intense melee battle.

Chapter 8: The Redemption has high stakes, but its quieter moments also offer satisfactory payouts. The Mandalorian’s mistrust of droids is dispelled, and the path for the bounty hunter is mapped out, either to train Baby Yoda or to reunite him with the rest of his famous and mysterious species in season 2. This is still a show about a stoic lone ranger. esque character, but the episode offers just enough characterization to suggest all sorts of interesting new directions that “The Mandalorian” might explore in the future.

Regardless of where “The Mandalorian” goes in season 2, the next episode will benefit from the great storylines that kicked off the season one finale. The Disney + Tentpole had a lot of ups and downs – the episodic, copied midseason wasn’t an advantage – but the series’ highlights are strong and numbered enough to spark a real zeal for upcoming installments. More please.

Note: A-

