There was never any doubt that the flagship of the original Disney + series would return for a second season, but serial-maker Jon Favreau made it official Friday afternoon. The Mandalorian is coming back with more episodes in the fall of 2020, and although that’s all we now know about the new season, it seems likely that Favreau will again be heavily involved because he was the one who made the announcement from his Twitter profile.

The Mandalorian debuted alongside the new Disney streaming service on November 12 and continued to win steam in the weeks prior to the release of The Rise of Skywalker. The reaction to the ninth Skywalker saga film was mixed, making The Mandalorian seem to have received even more attention, as some fans point out as a way to do Star Wars well, while recent films have missed the target.

The first season of The Mandalorian ended on Friday, December 27 with its eighth episode, which was directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit), who also releases IG-11 in the show. It was the only major original series to be launched with the service, but it immediately found an audience (largely thanks to the inclusion of the wildly remembered Baby Yoda). But the success of the show is certainly a good omen for the upcoming Marvel shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which are in development.

The second season of The Mandalorian is also one of the few Star Wars projects that we know to be finalized. A Rogue One prequel series with Cassian Andor is in the making, just like an Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and Rian Johnson is still working on his own film trilogy in theory. But the future of Star Wars has been as bleak as it has been since the prequel trilogy was completed in 2005, after Revenge of the Sith premiered.

Image source: Disney

