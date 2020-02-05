advertisement

With the Star Wars prequel series “ The Mandalorian ” which seems to be a major success for the new Disney streaming service, it seems that the future of the intergalactic series will be quite bright – but on a smaller scale.

Disney boss Bob Iger said a number of “ Star Wars ” projects and spin-offs will remain firmly on streaming and television services for the immediate future. He also revealed that follow-up to Jon Favreau’s first season of “The Mandalorian” will debut on Disney + in October.

Chef Honcho said: “The priority for the next few years is television, with” The Mandalorian “season two coming in October, and more coming from” The Mandalorian “afterwards, including the possibility of brewing it. with more characters and the possibility of taking these characters in their own direction in terms of series. “

He also talked about the two other previously announced TV series, which are still under development on the streaming service.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor and the prequel “Rogue One” with Diego Luna are in active development, with Iger saying, “So the short-term priority of” Star Wars “is going to be television for Disney + and then we will have more to say about the development of the theater soon after. “

It seems that the lukewarm reception of the final release of the main movie franchise “ The Rise of Skywalker ” led the company on a more user-friendly path for streaming.

More interestingly however, Iger revealed that there were plans for new seasons of the prequel series after the hits of the second season, and “the possibility of giving him more characters and taking those characters in their own direction by terms of series “.

Just give us an Iger from the Baby Yoda series, you know it will be a hit.

For those of us who are impatiently awaiting the arrival of Disney + on our Irish coast, we will not have too much time to wait. The streaming service will be launched on March 24 and will cost € 6.99 per month.

