A protester registered threatening to harm the San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as local hip-hop DJ and left-wing activist.

Stefan Goldstone, who interprets as “DJ Sake-1,” tuned out John Dennis, 56, last Saturday at the Civic Center in downtown San Francisco during a cleanup event hosted by Trump support activist Scott Pressler. Mr Dennis is running as a Republican candidate against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a clip posted on Mr Dennis’s Twitter account, he talks to the concerned man he faces.

“Why are you so angry? I don’t understand I’m just here talking to you,” Mr. Dennis asks. “You probably disagree with me, but I disagree with you.”

Mr. Goldstone responds, “No, I really want you to die … because you’re a part of s – you’re racist.”

Mr. Dennis responds, “You don’t know a thing about me. I grew up in a public housing project.”

Mr Goldstone tells Mr. Dennis returns to where he came in exchange and steps close to his face. “Bro, I’ll catch you when all the cameras aren’t around and I’ll find you,” he says.

Mr Dennis says he has not yet reported the incident to police. Other videos recorded at the scene show Mr. Goldstone cursing and slamming different people.

“Mr. Goldstone has anger management issues and is clearly capable of violence,” Mr. Dennis said in a statement to The Post Millennial. “While he is walking the streets, I have to be aware of my surroundings in case I have to protect myself. I am even more concerned about the safety of my family.”

Mr. Goldstone was previously profiled on a local San Francisco blog about his housing music and activism. In 2016, he spoke about how he was mistreated by his landlord, who said he issued eviction notices for annoyance. “[I admit] my apartment could eventually use a cleanup, but to comply with the nuisance statute says it must be kind of like some kind of danger or nuisance to the neighbor or the people around,” he said at the time.

Mr. Goldstone often performs in the Bay Area as a DJ and is said to have been the opening act for hip-hop stars Mos Def and Kanye West. He currently works as a social worker for the San Francisco Unified School District. On social media, he voices support for left-wing revolutions.

The cleanup organized last weekend by conservative figures drew protest and criticism from leftist activists and politicians. They claimed the event was racist and stigmatizing for homeless people. Dozens of protesters, some in disguise, appeared to confront the volunteers.

One of the most vocal critics of the event is Matt Haney, who serves on the city and county Board of Supervisors.

“There is a shameful ignorant dehumanizing stunt of the right-wing political stunt today in the Civic Center,” Mr. Haney tweet. “Hateful Trump groups who say they will ‘clean up’ San Francisco. Be alert, alert, and caring for one another.”

Mr. Haney represents District 6, which includes some of San Francisco’s neighborhoods with the highest crime and unemployment. He later deleted his tweet after it emerged that one of the cleaning volunteers had been robbed and attacked by masked protesters. The victim, Ryan, who did not want his last name published, reported the incident to police.

Stefan Goldstone could not be reached for comment.

