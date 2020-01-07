advertisement

Larry Gogan, who died at the age of 81, once remarked that he was blessed to be allowed to work as a disc jockey. “All I ever wanted to do was play records and talk in between,” he said. It was a typically humble comment, but it made his job deceptively easy. Sounding as fresh and enthusiastic as Gogan on air in his six decades required a talent and commitment that few others had, even if his natural lightness behind the microphone meant that his performance was sometimes taken for granted. When Gay Byrne got the country talking and Marian Finucane gave Irish women a voice, Larry Gogan made Ireland swing.

Gogan’s career as a DJ went hand in hand with the rise of pop music in Ireland, from short-lived enthusiasm for youth to cultural and social strength. After Gogan started making pop records on RTÉ in the early 1960s, he stayed on his way through thick and thin in the 1970s until his persistence was rewarded with the launch of 2FM, his home for 40 years. Even when he became a national treasure thanks to his Golden Hour Oldies segment and his often hilarious Just a Minute quiz, he always kept up to date with the latest releases. To get to the point, he never came across as blunt and always sounded excited when playing new tracks or old favorites.

RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan in 1969

Gogan, who was born in Dublin to a newspaper dealer, originally hoped to become an actor. However, he discovered his true vocation when he first heard Elvis Presley on Radio Luxembourg, the only station that could be heard rock’n’roll in the 1950s. His first break was random. A regular customer in his father’s business, radio producer Maura Fox, helped young Gogan find a job at Eamon Andrews Studios, which produced many of the sponsored programs that were popular in the air wave at the time. He joined RTÉ in 1961 and started his life as a DJ in a pop program sponsored by a cigarette company.

His talent as a broadcaster soon led him to television. As the host of such well-known entertainment shows as Pickin ‘The Pops and Go 2 Show, he became a real star in the 1960s period of prosperity and optimism in Ireland, although he carried his fame only lightly. “This kind of attention is not to be taken seriously,” he later said.

His skills attracted attention from outside of Ireland, and both the BBC and Radio Luxembourg offered him appearances. However, he was married to his children’s treasure Florrie and had a young family with five children. He decided to stay in Ireland. It was a decision that must have looked foolish over the next decade. Although Gogan returned to the radio to do the job he loved most, his options as a DJ in the starchy environment of RTÉ were limited in the 1970s. However, his weekly show Discs-a-Gogan was one of the few outlets for new rock and pop music on the state radio station.

"All I ever wanted to do was play records and talk," said Larry Gogan of his six-decade career

All this changed with the arrival of RTÉ Radio 2, now called 2FM. The new channel was launched in 1979 by RTÉ in response to the increasing spread of popular pirate channels across the country and was staffed by pirate alumni. But it was Gogan who played the first record on the station (from the Boomtown Rats). He would become the transmitter’s guide light and later his father figure.

His afternoon show was aimed directly at a mainstream audience. His Golden Hour slot was a soothing, nostalgic fixture in the middle of shows directed by younger, more disrespectful personalities like the late Gerry Ryan. But his dedication to playing music never weakened. Unlike many of his station mates, he produced his own show, created his own playlists, and read the music press all the time to keep up with new releases. Although he was a big fan of rock – U2 were his favorite band – he was primarily a pop DJ who focused on chart singles rather than cult sounds. Gogan said he loved the idea of ​​”jocking” music, but he was also happy to follow the taste of the audience and play the latest hits.

Gogan once said how a doctor noticed after installing a heart monitor that his blood pressure was lowest in the air

His innate consolation with people was also evident in his Just a Minute slot, which was immortalized as a “60-second quiz” in jingle form. Although the contest became famous for its wrong answers – the Taj Mahal was once referred to as an Indian takeaway restaurant – Gogan’s presence meant that it was carried out with fun and generosity, right down to his comforting slogan that the questions “did not do this to you today fit “.

Even when the rest of the 2FM line-up was constantly changing, Gogan remained a popular fixture and the station even named a studio suite after him. But despite his timeless personality in the air, he experienced illness and personal suffering in the new millennium with Florrie’s death in 2002. Eventually, the youthful demands of a pop station led Gogan to diverge from his daily show recently into a weekend slot before announcing his departure from the station in January 2019.

Larry Gogan in the RTÉ 2FM studio: RTÉ / PA Wire

Despite such setbacks and deteriorating health, he continued to work. He presented a show on the digital oldies channel RTÉ Gold and showed cameos from Liveline to the new breakfast show from 2FM, where he defeated presenter Doireann Garrihy with his usual good mood. As always, he personally remained as kind and friendly as in the air. (He once wrote a thank you letter to this writer, a rare event in the industry.) That Gogan should continue to work was proof of his dedication to the radio – “You would go insane if you didn’t do anything” – and how it happened he feels: once he told how a doctor found after installing a heart monitor that his blood pressure was lowest in the air.

After the recent deaths of Byrne and Finucane, Gogan’s death seems to herald the end of a chapter at RTÉ, at a time when the network is in transition, especially the radio department (2FM as a public broadcaster is under scrutiny, while RTÉ Gold stands) because of an ax). After being one of Ireland’s first DJs, Gogan was one of the last – and best – old school jocks. He never sounded happier than playing what the audience wanted to hear and talk about the music he loved. It sounds simple, but few others have done it with the same kindness, lightness and sovereignty that Gogan, as a moderator and as a person, deserves.

Mick Heaney is a radio columnist for the Irish Times

