advertisement

MONTREAL – A drunken recidivist driver who was given a life sentence after striking and killing a woman in a wheelchair in 2008 has been given a day’s probation.

The Parole Board of Canada decided that granting Roger Walsh more freedom does not pose an unacceptable risk to society and may help favor its reintegration.

Walsh, 67, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in December 2008 for mowing Anee Khudaverdian while with her dog on her 47th birthday. At the time, the prosecution requested that Walsh be declared a dangerous offender, arguing that he had 18 previous impaired driving conditions and is unlikely to change.

advertisement

In its Dec. 12 decision, the Parole Board noted that Walsh has maintained his versatility while behind bars, has performed well during associated permits and work programs, and has made progress in areas such as motivation, personal responsibility and introspection.

However, they denied him on full bail, pointing out his long criminal record and past history of parole violations warrants a more “gradual and structured” return to society.

Walsh’s day break is for six months and includes conditions for him not to run, drink alcohol or contact Khudaverdian’s family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019

advertisement