Mark Hennessy “looked like a man possessed” in moments before he was shot by a Garda.

The detective who shot Mark Hennessy told an investigation into his death that he believed Jastine Valdez was in the car with Hennessy and wanted to cut her throat. The detective, known as Garda A, said he dropped his gun to stop Mark Hennessy.

“I could see that movement and struggle developed rapidly. I thought he was going to cut her throat and in a split second I had no choice, I couldn’t have done anything else. He didn’t meet all of our demands, she was threatened just before death, ”he said.

Garda A, a detective of the past 18 years, said he had no choice but to drop his gun.

“The behavior, he looked like an obsessed man, his eyes, I’ll never forget it,” he said.

Garda A was off duty on May 20, 2018, but went in search of the missing 24-year-old Filipino student Jastine Valdez who had been kidnapped by Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, the previous day.

Due to a radio call, Garda A was informed that a member of the public was following Mark Hennessy and there was a second occupant in the car. Hennessy drove to Cherrywood Business Park.

Garda A pulled into the parking lot and stopped right in front of the Nissan Qashqai Mark Hennessy was driving.

“He was sitting in the driver’s seat, moving from side to side. He looked restless and excited.

“He looked at me directly. He looked like a man possessed, he held the knife up to the window and pointed at me. I was aware that he had used violence in the kidnapping and I was concerned about Jastine Valdez’s safety, ”said Garda A.

“I blocked the Nissan to the front and another unmarked car to the rear. I have made an urgent request for help. Mark Hennessy was very excited moving in the front of the vehicle. He was struggling with something in the area of ​​the front stairwell of the passengers, ”Garda A told the court.

“I called to him:” Armed police, drop the fuck knife. “I called that a couple of times,” he said.

“I took a position and started pulling my gun out of my holster,” he said.

Garda A said he was satisfied. Jastine Valdez is with the information received and his assessment of the situation in the car.

“I watched the knife move from a higher position and saw that it was lowered into the skin. I thought he was cutting Jastine Valdez’s throat. I had to act decisively. I wasn’t ready to take a chance. I shouted, “He’ll cut her throat.” In that split second, I thought the threat to her life was imminent.

“I aimed at Mark Hennessy and fired the gun. There was no other way for me.”

Garda A answered the questions of Coroner Dr. Myra Cullinane said Hennessy was extremely excited.

“His movements indicated someone sitting in the car with him. It was like a fight in the vehicle. I could see movement in the vehicle. I could see the knife with the blade.

“I focused on Mark Hennessy and the actions in the vehicle. I was very afraid that Jastine Valdez was in the vehicle and that she was in imminent danger.

When asked by the coroner about his firearm training, Garda A said that lethal violence was the last option.

“The threat must be illegal. This was a false case in which Mark Hennessy had a knife, ”he said.

Hennessy was declared dead at the scene at 8:38 p.m.

The investigator heard pathological evidence from the incumbent state pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan, who gave the cause of death as a bullet wound on the right upper arm and chest.

A 21.3 cm cut on Hennessy’s left forearm was a contributing factor, according to the court ruling. Hennessy was considered slightly intoxicated at the time of his death, and according to the autopsy, there was evidence of recent cocaine use.

The investigation will continue on Thursday.

