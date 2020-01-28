advertisement





ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – MPs from Orangeburg County say they charged a man with armed robbery in a barber shop last year where he was shot.

According to the authorities, 28-year-old Tyrone Brown is charged with two armed robberies and two kidnappings for the robbery on Belleville Road on October 16 after he was released from a local hospital last week.

MPs say 25-year-old Treshawn Green has the same robbery charges.

advertisement

According to the investigators, Green and Brown entered the barber shop armed at 1:30 p.m. and asked for something valuable.

Officials say some employees got their guns and fired multiple shots at both suspects and hit Brown.

Authorities say Green was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where he was denied the loan.

advertisement