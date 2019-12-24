advertisement

IHIT is in South Surrey after a man was found dead inside a home in the 2200 block of 152 Street Monday evening. (Photo by Aaron Hinks)

The man was found dead in the South Surrey home, investigating IHIT

“No constant threat to the public,” police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to South Surrey on Monday (December 23rd) night after a man was found dead in a home in the 2200 block of 152nd Street.

According to a news release from the Surrey RCMP, police were alerted shortly before 9:30 p.m.

“Early stories are that the incident was involved in the interior of the settlement and that there is no constant threat to the public,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT hotline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca

