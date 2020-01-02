advertisement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) – Bond was rejected for a Gadsenman who was accused of stealing a woman from prison less than a day after his release.

Orangeburg County MPs arrested 29-year-old Lamar Barnes just 12 hours after he was arrested for an incident involving an attack and a stolen car.

MPs said Barnes drove with a friend after picking him up at his Richland County home so they could visit their parents on New Year’s Day.

Authorities say when they approached the house, Barnes was ‘excited’ when he hit the woman in the face, causing several injuries, and then, according to an incident report scattered around the victim’s car.

According to MPs, the victim reported that her car was picked up on Wednesday. The same day, the authorities found the victim’s car near the city of North, where officials said Barnes had crashed into several trees in a residential building and caused an estimated $ 5,000 damage.

A short time later, MPs said they found an intoxicated Barnes in a residence on Parkwood Drive, where they told ABC News that he had fought with the arrest of MPs.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says:

“Apparently, the years he served for an earlier charge didn’t teach him much,” said the sheriff. “But it looks like he’s going to get another chance to attend class.”

Barnes, who is kept behind bars, is charged with car wounding for serious physical injury.

