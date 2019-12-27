advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is expected to leave the club when the January transfer window opens in the coming days, as several European teams want to sign the Serbian international.

Nemanja Matic has played for Manchester United for just 160 minutes this season, and former Chelsea and Benfica midfielder Lynchpin has thought he will leave Old Trafford next month.

The 31-year-old has joined Manchester United for a £ 40million deal with Chelsea.

advertisement

According to a report published by the Turkish Zanatik newspaper, Matic is attracting the interest of European parties such as Atletico Madrid of Spain and Galatasaray of Turkey.

Manchester United to sign £ 130,000 / midfielder in January

PSG and Man United want € 60 million transfer for Serie A midfielder

Why does Eden Hazard want Kilian Mbabe in Real Madrid?

Italian Serie A leaders Inter have previously been linked with a move for the Serbian international.

Nemanja Matic has six months left on his Manchester United contract, and recent reports claim the club are open for sale in the January transfer window, despite the one-year extension option available at Old Trafford.

He is one of the likes of Fred and Scott McTomina in the midfield in Beijing, and it is, of course, the right decision for him to move from one club to another for more playing time.

The post Man United Star Player finally made his decision to leave Thewistle in January.

advertisement