Manchester United are still keen on signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Jaha.

According to him, the Red Devils have an interest in their former player Jaha, who did not have the best career at Old Trafford.

He joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace as a young and raw striker in the summer of 2013, months after completing his move.

His move was the last to take place under the rule of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Crystal Palace and Manchester United agreed to a £ 15m deal for him in January 2013, but the England-based Ivory Coast international has failed to satisfy the ‘goal-transfer’ that came with the move to Old Trafford. :

He was then sent on loan to Manchester United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskier at Cardiff City before the Ivorian player secured another loan deal at the Crystal Palace boys club.

Zaha impressed on the loan in the Chamber and prompted the Eagles to sign him permanently.

He has been their main man at Crystal Palace since returning to the South London club permanently in 2015.

Wilfried Jahan is currently valued at £ 90million by Crystal Palace, and Manchester United will have no problem with the transfer fee until they decide to sign him.

Arsenal’s and Everton’s daughters had problems with his ratings, as they both failed to chase the Jets away from the Crystal Palace, largely because of Eagles president Steve Parish slapping him.

