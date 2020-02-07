advertisement

A nine-year-old girl has passed away after a back attack by “three pit-bulls or mix-pit-mix.”

Emma Hernandez was riding her bike Monday when the dogs managed to escape from a yard, and attack her. She later died in hospital care, and the owner was taken into custody.

So far, no charges have been filed.

“I tried my best. I tried CPR. I tried to help her. I did everything I could in my power. She was gone when I reached her,” her father Armando Hernandez told WWJ-AM.

A dog was shot and killed by a bystander. Other neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try and stop the attack. The other dogs were caught.

“They weren’t stopping,” rider Edward Cruz said. “I had to get inside.”

“I knew the dogs were there. I knew the neighbor,” he said. “We had an argument about it just last week and he just didn’t care for his dogs properly. He could have prevented that.”

