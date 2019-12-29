advertisement

Gardai, who is investigating the murder of a man who was seriously injured in Cork City, believes he has identified the victim as a homeless man in his fifties who has not been seen since Friday.

The man’s body was found at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Castlegreina House on Boreenamanna Road on the south side of Cork by a neighbor who was looking for her cat.

advertisement

Senior Gardai would not comment on the nature of the man’s injuries, but Garda attempts to identify the man are believed to have been hindered because he was beheaded and both arms removed.

An initial search of the site revealed no trace of the man’s dismembered body parts, but it was understood that Gardai restored the man’s head and limbs elsewhere on the abandoned property last night.

The man’s torso remained at the scene overnight, protected by a protective tent at the scene, and all remains are being picked up at the scene this morning by local state pathologist Dr. Heidi Okkers examined.

Gardai hopes that the post-mortem provides information on how exactly the man died and whether all of the mutilation injuries occurred after death and were part of an attempt to remove the man’s remains.

Detectives are aware of whether the man was killed elsewhere and his body was taken to the abandoned house for disposal, or whether he was killed on the grounds of the two-story fort house.

Gardai maintained the scene overnight, and Garda’s technical experts were due to conduct a detailed forensic investigation of the site at dawn on Sunday, hoping to get clues as to exactly how the man died.

While Gardaí is expected to wait for the results of the post-mortem examination before officially opening a homicide investigation, informed sources say they are satisfied that the man’s injuries could not have been inflicted.

Gardaí asked door to door on Boreenamanna Road and nearby Rockboro Avenue. They have also started collecting CCTV footage from the area at the end of Boreenamanna Road.

Locals report that the 1892 house has been in ruins for more than a year since the older woman who previously lived there moved to a nursing home.

“Lots of homeless people have been drinking on the site lately, and just a few months ago, Gardaí caught two men on the roof of the house,” said a local.

It is assumed that the house is currently boarded up, but access to the property can be made relatively easily since a door is missing from a pedestrian gate.

Gardaí has ​​not yet identified the deceased, but they have started contacting Cork Simon, who runs a nearby residential center on Boreenamanna Road, to determine if a homeless person has been reported missing.

Their initial research has led them to focus on a homeless man in his fifties, originally from the north of Cork, who has not been seen since Friday by those providing homeless services in the city.

However, they say they won’t be able to officially confirm the deceased’s identity until the post-mortem examination that they expect to be sometime in the late afternoon is complete.

In the meantime, gardaí witnesses or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity on Boreenamanna Road since Christmas has asked to call Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330.

advertisement