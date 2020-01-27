advertisement

Lee Glasgow got the needle when he brought his real Christmas tree to the local tip for recycling.

A worker at the Barwell recycling and household waste site told him that he had to bring his five-foot tree home and cut it in half before he could leave for the point.

Lee, who lives in Hinckley, said, “I was amazed. I couldn’t believe my ears.

“The green waste section has a huge jump over there and you’re not telling me you can’t put a five-foot Christmas tree in it,” said the 50-year-old wedding photographer.

Lee’s Christmas tree in all its splendor

“They would prefer that I drive another six-mile round trip home to see it in half.

“It’s not very green, is it? Forcing me to make another six-mile round trip. I don’t blame the person at the forefront. Rules are rules is guesswork.”

Fortunately, another visitor from the tip, had a saw in his car and lent it to him so that he could cut his tree to its size.

“So in the end, I didn’t have to use my car again to comply with the Christmas tree height rule,” he said.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “There are a number of restrictions and limitations that are put in place at our landfills across the county to ensure that they are run efficiently for residents.

“This includes large green waste, such as branches, trunks and Christmas trees, which must be less than a meter long and / or less than 15 cm thick.

“Our policy is posted on our website and on various signs at our recycling and household waste sites (RHWS).

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

