UPDATE: Joseph Sakran, speaking to the Baltimore Sun, has claimed that police advised him to remove viral tweets, describing the death threats he allegedly received at his home. Post Millennium reached Fairfax County Police, the local law enforcement jurisdiction surrounding Fairfax Station – where Sakran’s home is located – and media relations officer Lieutenant Webb was able to confirm that Sakran had not filed a police report nor the Fairfax Police did not advise him to delete the viral tweet.

“This is just not something we do,” Webb said.

Fairfax County PD is jurisdiction surrounding the Fairfax station, where Sakran’s home is located, and where the death threat was allegedly discovered. This story continues to evolve and information may change.

UPDATE: On January 27, Sakran appears to have deleted the tweet detailing the alleged death threat he received.

On Saturday, John Hopkins Hospital trauma surgeon Joseph Sakran posted on his Twitter claiming he had received a “death threat” because of his gun control activism.

The threatening threat, reading “The End Is Near …” beneath a cardboard hand holding a gun, was allegedly found in the windshield of Dr. Sakran. He posted two photos on January 25 on Twitter. One shows the alleged threat below the wiper blade and one of Sakran holding it in his home.

https://twitter.com/JosephSakran/status/1221199385406660608?s=20

Dr. Sakran went on to create an eight-post thread, in which he describes his life story experiencing a gun-related injury and records his advocacy story against gun violence. He also tagged the Twitter handle of gun control activist groups Moms Demand Action, Newtown Action Alliance, Sandy Hook Premise, and others.

He did not mention whether he reported the alleged death threat to police in the Fairfax, Va. District.

Although the strand will go viral, gaining over 6,000 likes at the time of writing this article, some Twitter users noticed inconsistencies in Dr.’s claims. Sakran.

Notable in the reflection of the glass seems to be the enclosure of a residential garage, which may indicate that Dr’s vehicle. Sakran could have been parked inside by the time the suspected death threat was discovered.

However, Dr. Sakran was interviewed by the Baltimore Sun, where he claims he found him in his car “before or before” Jan. 20, after he “made his way to work.” He says he took the letter from his windshield and placed it inside his car, not believing it was anything more than a fly, and did not inspect it until “days later” while cleaning the vehicle.

This story suggests that the gun control lawyer Dr. Sakran received the suspected death threat from his car and then returned it to snap the photo that was posted on social media. https://t.co/SUbUayGmM2

– Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 26, 2020

The interview was apparently intended to provide clarity, but instead confirms that Doctor Sacramento staged the death threat in his glass in order to post a photo on Twitter.

Furthermore, another user noted that the “after” photo of the note taken inside his home appeared to have fewer wrinkles and flaws than the photo pictured on his glass.

As someone who is detail-oriented and focuses on small details, my conclusion is that this is a joke.

Why?

Because the photo on the right was taken before the photo on the left, which suggests that Joseph Sakran printed the paper himself and placed it himself in the window.

Tool. https://t.co/QzOBOEERhj— Jess Turner (@JessTurnr) January 26, 2020

Additional questions were raised about tracing the image to the device from which it was printed. According to Snopes, a “majority” of color printers are designed with the ability to produce a secret metadata called a Machine Identification Code embedded on all printed pages. The code makes it easier to find the source device through which it was printed through a page.

However, according to notes from the published Fairfax police reports, Dr. Sakran did not appear to have filed any police reports over the past week.

The Millennial Post succeeds Dr. Sakran for comment, but has not heard back in time for publication. This is an ongoing story and can be updated with additional details.

