A couple in Texas, married for 51 years, just exchanged the ultimate gift. Diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, Peggy Nipper was heading toward kidney failure and needed a transplant. With only one kidney functioning and only 14 percent functioning, what Peggy needed most was a match.

Because Peggy was 74, so her chances of getting a donor were slim. Those on the US national transplant list usually wait about 7 years before finding a match and receiving the donated organ. It was a surprise when Peggy’s husband Mike Nipper, 74, turned out to be a perfect match. The double surgery was performed at the St. David’s Medical Center Kidney Transplant Center in North Austin.

It was surprising that the couple discovered that they were a match. “We didn’t even think it would be possible for him to be a direct match,” Peggy observed. Peggy’s mother also died of polycystic kidney disease, which is hereditary, and her brother also has it. He is in the third stage of kidney failure.

“If you are carrying babies from your husband, your blood has been mixed and very often you develop antigens against this blood due to childbirth. So we didn’t know that was a possibility,” Peggy said.

Mike was a match both in blood type and in the six indispensable tissue antigens.

The pair were high school sweethearts, and Mike notes that “We’re different people, I’m from Mars and she’s from Venus but our differences will always complement each other.” Peggy is reacting well to the kidneys and Mike jokes that she should consider it her Christmas present. “I think I’m really engaged now,” Mike said. “We promised each other, in sickness and in health, to be part of us until death, and so it will be. We are just trying to extend death to be part of us as long as we can.”

