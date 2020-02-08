advertisement

A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s highest water slide.

Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden.

The 38-year-old claimed that he could not lift weights and was also afraid of heights. However, in a video in which he shot down a 33-meter slide in Spain, his case was labeled “nonsense”.

You can watch a video of Bardsley riding the water slide:

Bardsley unmasked his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video introducing the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, to his Facebook account. Before jumping into the slide, he says: “For obvious reasons there is no queue.”

When his case was heard in Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said the idea that someone with a fear of heights was riding the slide was ‘nonsense’ and found him guilty of ‘basic dishonesty’ Terms of his claim ‘.

However, it wasn’t just his slip that plunged the gym owner into hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only burdened him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights.

The insurance company Aviva, which represented the pond supplier, was suspicious. During an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the bodybuilder was lifting heavy weights, even on the day he underwent a medical exam that found “persistent symptoms prevent him from doing anything.” that go with lifting ”.

Damian Rourke, partner at Clyde & Co law firm, said:

It is important to understand that Aviva never claimed that the applicant had not been injured at all. Instead, the point was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire application should be dismissed.

While the plaintiff’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500 for trying to claim four to five times that amount, he lost everything.

Bardsley was ordered to pay more than £ 14,000 in litigation costs.

