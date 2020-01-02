advertisement

PENTICTON, B.C. – A man whom police say was responsible for a car crime attack in Penticton, B.C., faces more than a dozen new charges to go with the 11 additional charges set after his arrest in September.

Police allege 36-year-old Jesse Shawcross flagged down two vehicles on a Penticton road last September and threatened to use a firearm against drivers before leaving with a vehicle.

A few days later, police say he was believed to have stolen a truck in Oliver, B.C., and his attempt to escape through a parking lot damaged many parked cars.

advertisement

He was arrested then, charged with 11 felonies and held in custody.

The RCMP says in a press release issued Thursday that 13 additional charges have been filed against Shawcross, including two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Const. James Grandy says the evidence linking the man to the handcuffing of the cars was recently confirmed and additional charges were settled Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

advertisement