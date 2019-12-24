advertisement

Toronto police say they have made another arrest in an ongoing abduction investigation.

They say they have charged a 19-year-old man with kidnapping for ransom, forcible imprisonment, theft and assault along with credit card-related offenses.

Police say a 21-year-old man was walking downtown in mid-November when he approached four individuals.

They claim one fired a stun gun while another choked and robbed him.

Police allege they forced him to withdraw money from a bank car and later took him to a motel where they held him until he raised his credit limit.

They say he was released after emptying his bank account.

Police have already arrested two men and two women in the ongoing investigation, but are looking for another man.

They also say they believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

