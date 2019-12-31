advertisement

LONDONR – British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting, reported by the BBC to be by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, was attacked at a London gallery over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Tate Modern Gallery when Picasso’s 1944 painting “Bust of a Woman”, worth about £ 20m ($ 26m), crashed on the BBC.

She said the work, which depicts Picasso’s girlfriend Dora Maar and was painted in Paris in May 1944 during the final months of Nazi occupation, was reported to have been robbed.

The gallery confirmed that an incident had taken place, but declined to identify the painting.

He said in a statement: “An incident happened at Tate Modern on December 28 when a member of the public tried to damage a painting.

“The person was quickly arrested and charged. Police are investigating. The art work is with our conservation team for expert evaluation. “

London Metropolitan Police said in a statement Tuesday that detectives investigating a criminal damage incident at Tate Modern on December 28 had charged a man.

Shakeel Massey, 20, appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until Jan. 30, when he will attend a preliminary hearing in Inner London Crown Court. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alex Richardson)

