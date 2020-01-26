advertisement

A woman is interviewed about the death of a triple father in Co Wexford in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí in Gorey examines the circumstances surrounding the death of Bray-born Philip Doyle after a stab in a house in Gorey.

Just before 2 a.m., gardaí received reports from neighbors about an incident in a house in Ramsgate Village, the largest housing development in the north of Wexford, just a short walk from Gorey’s main street.

The dead man had lived with his wife and young children in the village of Ramsgate in Gorey.

Gardaí on Sunday in Gorey. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

He suffered stab wounds and was discovered in the front yard of the house.

A Garda spokesman said the injured had been treated by Gardaí and rescue workers, “but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

It is believed that Mr. Doyle and his wife were social in Gorey on Saturday and a dispute arose in the house in the village of Ramsgate.

A woman was later arrested.

The body remained at the scene all Sunday morning and the services of the state pathologist were requested.

The scene was preserved by Gardaí and members of the Garda Technical Bureau who were present on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment before being brought to Gorey Garda under Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.

A lot of noise

The body was taken to the hospital postmortem on Monday. The neighbors reported that there was a lot of noise from the house in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, who lives on a property in Ramsgate Village, said he was shocked and surprised to learn of Mr. Doyle’s death.

The scene at Ramsgate Village, Gorey, Co Wexford on Sunday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

“It is a large property with around 400 houses that are made up of different parts.

Many of the houses are rented by families or young couples, many of whom commute to work.

“The (dead) man doesn’t seem to be so well known on the estate. Our thoughts would be with his family at that time.

“Everyone’s pretty shocked by chatting with the man’s neighbors. Gorey is a fast growing city and it is not the first (violent) incident here over the years.

“It has a reputation for being a good and quiet city, but unfortunately such incidents happen and it is very sad.”

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda station and investigators have held two case conferences.

The investigation into Gardaí is aimed at witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the confidential Garda Line 1800 666 111.

