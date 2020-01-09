advertisement

Pop. Six. To squeeze. Uh uh Cicero. Lipschitz.

Six words that make a lot more sense after the opening of “Chicago” at the Maltz Jupiter Theater on January 14th and until February 2nd.

The 20-member cast rehearsed six days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. since the holidays. However, actress Samantha Sturm already feels at home.

“They take care of us so well,” she said. “I like to discover and try new things. It is a safe room. “

Converting the second longest show in Broadway history into a production exclusively for Maltz was not a difficult task for director-choreographer Denis Jones, nominated by Tony Award, who was involved in the resumption in 2006.

He said “Chicago” is very popular with the audience and it is a show that many actors would like to be on.

“The score (by John Kander) is so strong, the book (by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb) is so fun and scarce, and there are opportunities to dance,” said Jones, who lives in New York. “It is dark and sexy, but at the same time sparkling and lively.”

The musical tells the story of Roxie Hart, who dreams of being a Vaudeville star in Chicago in 1928, but is sent to Cook County prison after a passionate crime. While there, she meets a number of crooked criminals, including Velma Kelly, who competes with Roxie to hire lawyer Billy Flynn, who turns her detention into a media frenzy.

Originally choreographed by Fosse, the musical opened on Broadway in 1975, but only won five Tony Awards in 1996. An Oscar-winning film with Rene Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones followed in 2002.

Songs like “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango” have become an integral part of the libraries of committed music theater fans, and Fosse’s jazz dance choreography has become known all over the world.

For the Maltz production, Jones felt obliged to offer the audience a familiar and inspiring experience.

“I think it’s important to do something for it,” he said. “My wish is not to turn it upside down, but to make it fresh and new.”

He brings new choreographies, productions and costumes to the show. As a musical that relies mainly on a story and has people in a costume, Jones plans to breathe new life into his physical world, such as stage design and technological advances, while honoring the show’s original material.

The musical has proven to be somewhat autobiographical for its two leading roles: Sturm, who plays Roxie, and Sarah Bowden, who takes on the role of Velma, a half of a former cabaret sibling duo who feels threatened by Roxie after the latter begins to steal their fame.

Like Roxie, Sturm has waited for her leading role for years because she has worked most of her theater career as an ensemble dancer.

“It’s a specific perspective that not everyone gets,” said Sturm. “It’s really exciting. Roles come into our lives when they’re supposed to.”

The Australian by birth, who plays a prominent role in the Berlin theater scene, has been dreaming of playing Velma for almost 20 years.

“She starts the show at the top and her world breaks down,” said Bowden. “When I get to a new place, I see all these talented people in front of me and I feel like half a step back.”

One theme from “Chicago,” said Jones, is particularly relevant today: the cult of celebrity.

“In Chicago, people who want to be famous check their morale on the door,” he said. “It’s a very American idea. Now everyone can be famous. Our need for a platform has multiplied a hundred times.”

Bowden and Sturm have great respect for Jones and his director.

“He’s good at making things fun, playful, and to the point, which means we get more done,” said Sturm.

Jones in turn said that his dancers inspired him and showed him how the choreography should work, and that there was an “unspoken democracy” during the rehearsal.

“I think that’s the energy that Denis creates,” said Sturm. “It doesn’t matter where we come from. We all try to get the same results.”

ON THE COVER: Sarah Bowden, who plays Velma, rehearses a scene from “Chicago” with her fellow actors in the Maltz Jupiter Theater. (RICHARD GRAULICH / palmbeachpost.com)

