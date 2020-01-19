advertisement

Irish Star Trek fans will love this.

Star Trek fans should be used to hearing a strong Irish accent on the show, which he did with Chief Miles O’Brien (Colm Meaney) in The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine and in the thirteen years on both shows to introduce the word “Bollocks” into the universal colloquial language.

Still, there was a moment when I watched the first episodes of Star Trek: Picard (Full review of JOE very soon!) When we had to stop the show, rewind and immediately re-view a scene to make sure we didn’t get it wrong.

During an investigation into … something (no spoilers here) … retired Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart) is accompanied by his friend Laris (played by Irish actress Orla Brady) and when they discover something suspicious, she suddenly spits out. “Those sneaky spinners!”

Given that Laris is a Romulan, it was a surprise that an alien from a distant planet used such a specific Irish expression, and we had to know more about it as soon as possible.

Prior to the release of the new show, JOE was lucky enough to sit down with some of the series’ executive producers, including Alex Kurtzman (Fringe, Alias), Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, I Am) Legend) and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon (Incredible, Spider-Man 2).

While we also discussed some of the more difficult aspects of the new series (more on this here), we had our priorities and had to ask about this Irish connection.

“This scene was written differently,” says Chabon JOE. “She was supposed to say ‘these sneaky bastards’ but she said ‘bastards don’t sound right,’ so we asked ‘what would?’ and she said ‘Feckers!’ so we said ‘Okay!’ “

“But we actually have a very conscious feeling that local accents are fine,” adds Goldsman. “Just like there are people who have learned English or American, the Romulans can have learned the language where they have learned it, and as such, they could wear that accent that was much more authentic to us than trying to sort it out anglocated, medium-sized Atlantic thing that is common in science fiction. “

Chabon continues: “Yes, we have a very neutral ear, where we don’t care whether someone has an American or a British accent. Even if these are completely inconsistent, we accept them and we thought that this was not really the case So if we have this Irish actress who has that wonderful speaker voice, and that’s her natural way of speaking, there is no reason why she couldn’t be a Romulan and speak like that. “

So there you have it. Some of these Romulans were taught in English by Irish teachers, and therefore “Feckers!” is now used on distant planets.

Amazing.

Star Trek: Picard launches with Prime Video on Friday, January 24th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvKBeOKvblI (/ embed)

Clip about Prime Video UK

