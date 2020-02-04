advertisement

Mother of God. If it’s as good as the other two shows, we’re sold.

While the world is waiting for AC-12 to return and Bodyguard’s season 2 official confirmation, the production team behind both shows – World Productions – has not waited.

This is because the ITV has commissioned a murder drama Karen Pirie, based on Val McDermid’s novel The Distant Echo.

Adapted from Emer Kenny (Harlots, Save Me Too), Karen Pirie is the first in a series of bestselling novels about the young Scottish detective in the Scottish university town of St. Andrews.

Regarding the details of the plot, the official synopsis states:

“Karen is a refreshingly normal and charming unmodern young woman – a slim, headstrong police officer – but her quick mouth and ingenuity make her an impressive investigator. After being promoted to the Police Scotland Historic Cases Unit, Karen is tasked to investigate again record a murder that was the subject of a provocative true crime podcast.

“When teenage barmaid Rosie Duff was stabbed in 1995, the three drunk students who discovered her body were suspected. Despite suspected police suspect, the boys were never charged. Almost 25 years later, DS Karen Pirie is determined to uncover what happened. ” this fateful night. “

To be honest, we expect another hit given the creative team involved.

World Productions CEO Simon Heath said about the new show:

“Emer is a new and exciting voice that gives Val’s brilliant and popular Karen Pirie novels a fun, contemporary touch. We are delighted that ITV has given us the opportunity to put them on the big screen.”

Karen Pirie is expected to be shot in Scotland. Casting details will be announced in the coming months.

