My great-grandfather Patrick Hassett was a RIC man from Co Clare. Three of his brothers also joined the group. You grew up on a small farm in Knockanean near Ennis. Other relatives traveled to America and England to escape poverty in rural Ireland.

In the late 19th century, Patrick reached the end of his career and was a sergeant in Ardmore, Co Waterford. He was once described by the Cork Examiner as a man with “rare coolness and self-control”. Sgt Hassett had killed a rabid dog that threatened the life of a little boy.

Fergal Keane is the author of “Wounds – A Memoir of War and Love”, published by Harper Collins. He is a senior foreign correspondent for the BBC

That was in March 1895. The Sgt had long since retired when his son and namesake Paddy joined the IRA in Cork City during the War of Independence. The RIC was his enemy.

If need be, Paddy Hassett would have given his life for Irish independence and he was willing to take Irish lives to achieve that goal. In Cork, the RIC and IRA have been ruthless with one another.

How did my grandfather experience his father’s service at the Royal Irish Constabulary? Nobody ever knew. Like so many of the revolutionary generation, Paddy Hassett did not speak of the past.

Viewing the average RIC man as a malicious agent of imperialism is a simplified reading of history.

I was thinking of Hassett’s father and son as the debate over the deferred plans to commemorate the RIC intensified. I obviously have several interests. My memory of the past is made difficult by the knowledge of opposing loyalties and different ideas about Ireland.

Angry times

By serving at the RIC, my great-grandfather was able to ensure that his children were well educated and lived in financial security. He devoted his adult life to upholding the then law of the country. The RIC man’s work could range from persecuting petty criminals to arresting revolutionaries.

“The families of the RUC members who were killed in the riots could follow this debate and wonder what place memory of their loved ones has in a new Ireland.”

Like the majority of Irish people his age, Sgt Hassett was not a revolutionary or visionary. His Ireland had passed from the horror of the famine and the upheavals of the land war into an apparently orderly community.

Even in 1919, when the War of Independence began, the decline of the British Empire was no accident. The RIC would have felt that it was still on the right side of the story.

Many would still have hoped for their Irish homeland and were horrified to take over an armed revolutionary like my grandfather. Viewing the average RIC man as a malicious agent of imperialism is a simplified reading of history.

The demand that we take a broader view or tolerate an opposing idea does not deserve to fall back on catch calls like West Brit or blueshirt

However, if we respond to the current series, we must recognize the impact of the current crises. We live in angry times. The political atmosphere has been tarnished by the debate over Brexit and its implications for Ireland, the failure to restore the Stormont decentralized government, and the controversial end to prosecution of British troops in the Troubles era. The hopeful days that followed the Good Friday Agreement are long gone and with them, I’m afraid, the possibility of more nuanced reactions.

How should we remember Eamon de Valera’s inflammatory warning of wading “through Irish blood” to gain freedom? File photo: Hulton Archive

The focus is now on the place of the RIC in the commemoration of 100 years. But we have to look ahead. Where in the current series is the memory of the civil war? I also have to register an interest here. When the IRA split my father’s people in North Kerry, they joined the Free State army. This happened after battles against the RIC and British troops during the War of Independence.

Long-term consequences

The civil war in Kerry was terrible. How do we remember this conflict in the shadow of the Ballyseedy massacre when Free State troops tied IRA prisoners to a land mine and chased them to pieces?

How should we remember Eamon de Valera’s inflammatory warning “wading through Irish blood” for freedom, or Prime Minister Kevin O’Higgins’ elderly father’s murder at his home as a retaliatory measure to sign death sentences for Republican prisoners through his son?

Consider the potential impact in the long run. The floor has narrowed alarmingly when we are asked to consider the possibility of a border survey. The families of the RUC members who died in the riots could follow this debate and wonder what place they have to remember their loved ones in a new Ireland.

Our revolutionary past is heavy with blood and claims of betrayal. One of the great liberation of the post-riot era was to avert the consideration of Irish history from the struggles between nationalists and revisionists. The silence of the weapons made it easier to see the complexity of the past.

The age of social media does the opposite. Slogans replace intelligent assessment. We risk descending into the dry wilderness of calling names. The demand that we take a broader view or tolerate an opposing idea does not deserve to fall back on catch calls like West Brit or blueshirt. It is just as easy and dangerous to slander opponents of the deferred memorial service as activists or tribal nationalists.

These are dangerous times. A step back to the spirit of reconciliation that marked the end of the problems in the north seems unimaginable. But without this flexibility, the centenary of the next few years is threatening to tighten.

While the government has legitimate questions about how the ceremony was presented, discussed, and organized, it shouldn’t blind us to the mighty truth – the majority of RIC men and their IRA opponents were born and raised to love the same country , They fought for different visions of Ireland, but recognizing the love they shared would be a good start. “

