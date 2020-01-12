advertisement

January 12, 2020 12:47 PM EST

In a week marked by growing tensions with Iran and speculation about the delivery of impeachment articles to the U.S. Senate, a majority of Americans said they disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the situation with Iran and feel less secure, so a new ABC News / Ipsos survey.

However, when there is a key domestic conflict, impeachment, attitudes are mixed and Americans are inconsistent about the motivation of Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman for Parliament, to delay submitting impeachment procedures.

The survey, which Ipsos conducted in collaboration with ABC News using the Ipsos knowledge panel, asked Americans about their attitudes to two emerging challenges for Trump’s presidency – escalating tensions with Iran and the upcoming impeachment process in the Senate.

The general outlook on Trump and the consequences of his actions against Iran was largely determined by the Independent, a critical goal for both parties in electoral politics. The survey found that the majority of independents, 57% and all adults in the United States, 56%, disapproved of Trump’s dealings with Iran, with 43% agreeing to both the independent and the adult in the United States.

Respondents were also asked about the consequences of the strike against Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian government’s second-most important official after Ayatollah Khamenei, who, in months of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, escalated countermeasures against U.S. missiles bases in Iraq.

After the strike in the United States, only 28% of the independent and 25% of Americans felt safer, while slightly more than half, 51% of the independent and 52% of adults felt less safe in the United States.

When it comes to attitudes towards the conflict with Iran, partiality drives opinions. Overwhelming 87% of Republicans agreed with Trump’s dealings with Iran, and 54% said they felt more secure. 90% of Democrats disapproved of this and 82% felt less secure.

When asked about concerns about the possibility that the US could be involved in a major war with Iran, the Democrats are more likely to agree than the Republicans.

94% of the Democrats and 52% of the Republicans are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the possibility of waging another war in the Middle East, compared to 6% of the Democrats and 48% of the Republicans who said not so concerned or not at all concerned.

Independents again followed the position of the country as a whole, with 72% of Independents and 73% of Americans saying they were concerned about a new war, and 28% of the Independents and 27% of US adults disagree.

The attitude towards the most important political conflict at home, the impeachment, is also partisan. 66% of the Democrats and 10% of the Republicans believe that Pelosi and Democrats have a constitutional obligation to ensure a complete and premature Senate process, while 81% of the Republicans and 8% of the Democrats agreed that the non-immediate one Submission of the articles showed that the allegations against Trump are not serious and that the Democrats are acting partisan.

However, when it came to assessing Pelosi’s reasons for delaying the delivery of the articles, the Independents were fragmented and their split led to a general outlook. An equal 39% of Independents and Americans agree that Pelosi is doing a constitutional duty by withholding articles. A similar number of Independents [36%] and Adults [37%] from the United States agreed that the spokeswoman and her party were politicians by delaying the transmission of the articles.

After three weeks of waiting and recent pressure from her own party, the democratic leader announced on Friday that she would send impeachment proceedings to the Senate next week.

This ABC News / Ipsos survey was conducted by the Ipsos Public Affairs KnowledgePanel® from January 10th to 11th, 2020 in English and Spanish using a random national sample of 525 adults. The results have an error rate of 4.8 points, including the design effect. The main results of the survey and details of the methodology can be found here.

