The main water pause interrupts transit and floods the subway station on the Upper West Side

A major water pause flooded parts of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, causing “significant delays” for several subway lines on January 13. Services 1, 2 and 3 were affected by the disruption, according to the New York Subway Twitter account. Local media reported that the break took place around 5 a.m. near the Lincoln Center. This footage, filmed by Kathleen McGowan at 5.40am, shows the flooding of the tracks at 66 Street-Lincoln Center Station. McGowan told Storyful that service on Line 1 was impaired and the train was stopped before it fully entered the station. “Passengers, including me, had to walk to the first cars to get out since we couldn’t make it to the station,” McGowan told Storyful. Photo credit: Kathleen McGowan via Storyful

