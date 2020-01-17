advertisement

The Miami Hurricanes are expecting a date with the Florida State Seminoles in first place this weekend. Even if Miami hasn’t demonstrated the ability to work with a team like Florida State this year, there may be an attempt to trigger ACC Basketball’s rage if all goes well.

Whenever two schools from the same area meet on the hardwood, college basketball fans are confronted with exciting demonstrations of the game’s competitiveness and passion from start to finish. The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles are waiting for their chance to deal with this phenomenon on Saturday and are continuing to prepare for an exciting ACC matchup.

With the conference game now in full swing, the state of Florida is not firmly in the ACC driver’s seat. In the midst of a season that is apparently looking to see high-ranking teams unexpectedly lose, expect the FSU and other ACC teams to continue to pace the rankings. However, the state of Florida appears to be the best team the conference has yet to offer.

After Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele switched to the NBA last summer, few expected the state of Florida to not only outperform last year’s success, but to appear on the right track to outperform it about halfway through the season. As they continue to exceed expectations, the school itself appears to be sold out for the team, and rumors of a potential contract extension for head coach Leonard Hamilton continue to swell, which will undoubtedly reward him for his team’s exceptional start this year.

Although the Seminoles share first place with Duke, as both teams have a 5-1 record, the hurricanes are left with a decent but nondescript record, in which there are frankly no noteworthy wins. This game against the state of Florida gives Miami a chance to change things, and in order to do that, an efficient attack must first be done.

