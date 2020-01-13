advertisement

An important battle at Atlantic 10 takes place in Dayton on Tuesday as the Flyers line up a tough VCU Rams team. Here are some key storylines for the game.

Dayton Flyers # 13 got off to a hot start this season with 14-2 and appear to be the favorites in Atlantic 10, but on Tuesday they host the VCU Rams, which start 12-4 themselves. This A-10 fight at the start of the conference could be a major turning point for one or both of these teams, which will be competing on Selection Sunday.

Looking at Atlantic 10, there were some programs that struggled more than some experts expected, but the Flyers and Rams are not two of these teams. So far, they have lost a total of six games, with the average loss being just over five points.

Dayton gained national attention early on when he reached the Maui Invitational final, where he led Kansas into extra time before falling. Since then, the Flyers have won nine out of ten who took part in this game and have only suffered a 78-76 loss to Colorado.

The VCU also made some early noises this season when they defeated the LSU 84-82 # 23 in their third game of the season. The Rams are not a striking offensive team, they only score 71 points per game, but they are one of the best defensive teams in the country and make it very difficult for their opponents to put points on the board.

This is the first meeting of the season between two teams that have the title of the regular season title for Atlantic 10 in mind. Here are some things to keep in mind as you watch these two.

