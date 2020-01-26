advertisement

Ohio Rapper Kelly machine gun it looks like he’s still with smoke towards Slim Shady. This week MGK went online to take a very direct hit on Eminem.

Key facts: Machine Gun Kelly posted her Twitter page this week to clown Em a few days after she launched a #DollyPartonChallenge meme.

Key details: Earlier this week, Em shared his hilarious meme on social media with the masses.

Wait, there is more: On Em’s new record “Unaccommodating”, he names Machine Gun Kelly and their short rap battle in 2018.

“I’m not going to fall, I’m giving it to everyone who wants to come and get it and I’m not going to stop / But when they ask me, is the war over with MGK?” Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I am God and the Lord forgives even the worshipers of the devil / I continue but you know that your scruples disappeared when you were born with the horns of Lucifer ” (“Not accommodating”)

Before you leave: In 2018, Em and MGK fought their necks with several diss discs.

Beef increased in 2018 after Em responded to “No Reason”, Kelly, who left his name on “Not Alike”, to which Kelly responded three days later with “RAP DEVIL”. Eminem quickly responded to Kelly’s buzzing diss-track with “KILLSHOT”, giving beef global attention. In between the two tracks, Em resumed his position as the god of rap, while Kelly took a satanic approach, and Em proudly claims that he “cleansed Kelly of his deadly sins” with his abilities to be the god of rap. (Engineering)

