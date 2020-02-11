advertisement

While the luxury label Lafayette 148 celebrates its 25th anniversary in autumn, the brand is also celebrating its entry into the shoes category for the first time. The brand officially launches shoes for the fall 20 season dress their consumers, now from head to toe.

The line will be an extension of the ready-to-wear collection, which is known for sophisticated, clear design and modern sensitivity.

“We tested shoes organically online and in stores,” CEO and co-founder Deirdre Quinn told FN. “As soon as we believe in something, we will do it right and the opportunity on the market was there. The clothing industry is doing well, and we want the shoes to continue to do so and our customers to wear Lafayette all over the place. “

The Lafayette 148 shoe models consist of boots, flat and modest heels.

To begin with, the Brooklyn-based company teamed up with the Project Society, led by industry veteran Wayne Kulkin, to bring this shoe collection to life. It is made in Spain and all components, hardware and leather come from Italy.

“We saw a huge gap in the market,” said Kulkin, who was a former Stuart Weitzman CEO. “So everything that Lafayette is good at – fit, functionality and attention to detail – has been lost in casual shoes.”

A look at the Lafayette 148 shoe collection in autumn.

Kulkin believes that Lafayette shoes will stand out from the competition in terms of construction and materials. Styles that are available in sizes 4 to 12 are also available in three widths for women over 40.

“Our wife is busy. There’s the idea of ​​femininity and practicality, ”added creative director Emily Smith, noting that the highest heel is 80 mm. The collection includes moccasins, loafers, ballerinas, sneakers and a range of boots from moto to over-the-knee looks made of leather, snake print, calf hair and much more. “It’s always about simplicity and structure,” she said. “For us, we started with the design and fused contemporary design with the brand’s DNA, which also matches the clothing.” The price points range from $ 350 to $ 890.

Smith also uses fabrics and materials for the footwear used in the clothing collection to create a seamless connection between the two categories.

Boots play an important role in the launch of the Lafayette 148 line of shoes.

In retail, Quinn sees electronic commerce as the greatest opportunity because it is the brand’s largest form of distribution. In addition, the shoes are sold in Lafayette’s 25 stores, 15 of which are located in China, and in wholesale. (Lafayette 148 clothing is currently sold at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and others.)

Shortly before its 25th anniversary, the label will be renamed in the fall of ’20 and will focus on new L-beam hardware, which will be presented throughout the shoe line.

