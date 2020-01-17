advertisement

You’ll find this Lunar New Year Spirit jersey at Disney California Adventure Park while the Disneyland Resort celebrates the Year of the Mouse from January 17th to February 9th, 2020. (Disneyland Resort)

Goods were available for sale at the Lunar New Year 2020 at Disney California Adventure. (Photo by Marla Jo Fisher, SCNG)

Disneyland Resort in California welcomes you to a happy year with the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure from January 17th to February 9th 2020. (Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort)

This honey-lime green tea is at Disney California Adventure Park while Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Year of the Mouse from January 17th to February 9th, 2020. (David / Nguyen Disneyland Resort)

One of the festival’s market stalls selling food and drinks for the 2020 New Year at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. (Marla Jo Fisher, SCNG)



Vietnamese-style Bahn-Mi sandwich available at the Lunar New Year celebration for 2020 at Disney California Adventure (Photo by Marla Jo Fisher, SCNG)

On Friday, January 17th, Disney started its annual Lunar New Year celebration in the Disney California Adventure with food, drinks, live entertainment and of course shopping.

While the focus was on the Disneyland side of the course on the first day of Rise of the Resistance – the new ride in Star Wars Land – California Adventure focused on Asian festivals, all of which were held in the cheap color red. This year’s event lasts 24 days until February 9th.

In the Asian horoscope, this is the beginning of the year of the rat, which Disney calls the year of the mouse – Mickey Mouse, to be exact. Mickey and his partner, Minnie, are all dressed up in new designer costumes this year. At Paradise Gardens you can search for photo motifs with other characters like Pluto, Mulan and the three little pigs.

You can see dishes and music from Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean culture.

Entertainment:

Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession is held several times a day with dance, martial arts, drums and Disney characters like Goofy and Chip’n’Dale.

World of Colors “Hurry Home” is a special water show that tells the story of a little lantern trying to get home.

Daily musical performances by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese artists.

Liberal arts and skills including Chinese calligraphy.

To eat and drink:

This year the park offers four “festive market stalls”, where specialties are sold less than last year, and two restaurants. You can buy a Sip and Savor pass for $ 42 ($ 39 for annual pass holders) that includes six removable food or soft drink tabs on the stands.

Here are 8 foods and drinks worth trying at the Lunar New Year Festival

Things to buy:

T-shirts, mouse ears and more.

